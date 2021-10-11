Malaysia unlocks interstate and overseas travel as of today

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the decision to lift the ban on interstate travel was made as 90% of the adult population had been fully vaccinated.“Malaysians are free to reunite with their parents and also go on holidays,” he said in a special address yesterday.
He advised Malaysians to undergo Covid-19 self-testing before leaving their state.
“It is not compulsory, but it is to protect your family members.
“For those who have symptoms such as fever, cough, runny nose or shortness of breath, I advise you to postpone your journey first,” he said, adding that those who test positive should seek help from their nearest Covid-19 Assessment Centre.
Ismail Sabri also reminded Malaysians that Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Act 342) would apply and individuals who were caught violating the standard operating procedure (SOP) could be fined.
“We must not take this lightly. This is important in the government’s efforts to reopen the economy and its preparation towards the endemic phase, also known as #ReopeningSafely,” he added.
Ismail Sabri said although there were no more roadblocks at district and state borders, they would still be mounted by the police to deter crime.
“Random checks will continue to be carried out by the authorities under Act 342.
“The lifting of the prohibition on interstate travel does not apply for visits to localities placed under the enhanced movement control order,” he added.
Ismail Sabri also advised Malaysians who have yet to be vaccinated to get their jabs quickly.
“Many of the announced relaxations, such as interstate travel, domestic and international travel, and dining-in are all subject to the term that one must be fully vaccinated,” he stressed.
The ban on interstate travel was briefly lifted last year but was reimposed in January this year following a surge in Covid-19 cases.
Based on Health Ministry data on its CovidNow portal yesterday, 21,003,074 individuals or 89.7% of the adult population in the country had completed their Covid-19 vaccination, just 0.3 percentage points shy of the targeted 90% for interstate travel to be permitted.
Published : October 11, 2021
By : THE NATION
