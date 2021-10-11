Malaysia unlocks interstate and overseas travel as of today

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the decision to lift the ban on interstate travel was made as 90% of the adult population had been fully vaccinated.“Malaysians are free to reunite with their parents and also go on holidays,” he said in a special address yesterday.

He advised Malaysians to undergo Covid-19 self-testing before leaving their state.

“It is not compulsory, but it is to protect your family members.

“For those who have symptoms such as fever, cough, runny nose or shortness of breath, I advise you to postpone your journey first,” he said, adding that those who test positive should seek help from their nearest Covid-19 Assessment Centre.

Ismail Sabri also reminded Malaysians that Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Act 342) would apply and individuals who were caught violating the standard operating procedure (SOP) could be fined.

“We must not take this lightly. This is important in the government’s efforts to reopen the economy and its preparation towards the endemic phase, also known as #ReopeningSafely,” he added.