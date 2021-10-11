India, China hold 13th round of Corps Commander-level talks to address ongoing military standoff

The talks took place nearly two months after both the countries withdrew troops from Gogra. The disengagement at Gogra was carried out on 4-5 August. The disengagement there had taken place after the 12th round of talks between the Corps Commanders held on 31 July.

According to sources, India reported having asked China to work towards early resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC fully abiding by bilateral agreements and protocols.

India also reported to have taken up remaining friction areas like Hot Springs and Depsang plains for disengagement in the meeting. The troops from the two countries have been in a face-off situation in Eastern Ladakh since April-May last year. A face-off between the two militaries in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh last week also came to light on Friday. The matter was resolved following a meeting between local commanders of the two countries as per established protocols.

India has been insisting that peace and tranquility between the two countries can only be achieved by restoring the status quo ante which existed in April-May last year in Eastern ladakh.