‘Squid Game’ pokes at the far side of Korea

‘Parable for the modern society’



Seong Gi-hun, the protagonist who is a gambling addict and makes his living day-to-day, is another one with a chip on his shoulder.



Questionable life choices aside, his moral compass usually points north as he cares about his sick mother and fell into debt while protesting what was depicted as an unfair firing of workers. The protestors fell victim to a violent crackdown that resulted in death of a worker.



This is inspired by the 2009 mass-firing of Ssangyong Motor workers, a move that affected at least 2,600 workers and sparked a protest that ended in a violent crackdown. Over 30 people involved in the incident, workers and their families, had taken their own lives.



“An average worker from a middle class can fall to the very bottom after getting fired and his business had failed. I wanted to show that it can happen to anyone through Gi-gun,” director Hwang Dong-hyuk said during a recent press conference last week, confirming a wide-spread fan theory that the much-disputed Ssangyong incident was indeed where the story came from.



Other minorities appear in the show, including a Pakistani worker, Ali Abdul. The young man was thrusted into the game due to financial troubles stemming from his boss not paying his wages.

Reports show that the number of foreign workers who were not paid for their work had been on the rise in the past few years, according to figures from the Ministry of Employment and Labor. Rep. Lim Jong-seong of the Democratic Party of Korea revealed last week that the delayed payment cases for foreign workers went from 23,885 in 2017 to 31,998 in 2020, with the total amount also jumping from 28.5 billion won to 59.1 billion.



Incorporating social minorities were a deliberate choice, according to director Hwang. He noted that he wanted to depict the survival game “a metaphor, a parable for the modern capitalist society.



“It may have been good for the drama that the world has become a place where so many people related to it (‘Squid Game’), but it is a sad thing indeed for the world,” he said.



By Yoon Min-sik