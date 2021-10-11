Efforts underway to commercialize ‘flying cars’

Yet many problems remain to be solved before the technology can come to a street — or a sky — near you. It is not yet clear when these futuristic vehicles will be integrated into everyday infrastructure.

■ Demonstration experiment

The Osaka prefectural and city governments signed a partnership agreement with SkyDrive Inc., a Tokyo-based startup company, with a view to realizing the operation of flying cars at the Expo.

The company, established in 2018 by former employees of Toyota Motor Corp., aims to launch a flying car operation business by 2025. It plans for the Expo to be the stage for its unveiling.

In May this year, the central government decided to set up a working group to examine safety standards and other issues related to flying the cars at the Expo.

According to the plan, a takeoff and landing site will be set up in the Tempozan area in Minato Ward, Osaka, about 5 kilometers from the Expo venue at Yumeshima, also in Osaka, and a two-seater flying car is to shuttle between the two locations.

“We would like to open the world of flying cars with the Expo as a starting point,” SkyDrive President Tomohiro Fukuzawa said at a press conference.

The company was to start a demonstration test in the Osaka Bay area this month. For the time being, the company will not carry people on the flying car. The firm will instead fly a large drone to check the flight conditions and battery consumption.

German company Volocopter GmbH, which is planning a flying taxi business, has also proposed to fly at the Expo 2025.

At a government meeting held in May, Volocopter presented a concept under which it would cover the 30 kilometers from Kansai Airport to Yumeshima in about 21 minutes by flying car, and the 15 kilometers from Kobe Airport in about 11 minutes.