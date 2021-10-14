Increasing digitalisation the way to recovery in a protracted Covid-19 crisis: WEF Asean poll

The speed at which they did so was blistering - but it was not fast enough. And many believe they will need to digitalise further to build on incomes and savings in the coming years.

Widespread recognition of the crucial role of digitalisation for economic recovery emerged as one of the key findings of one of the largest surveys of Asean youth, conducted by the World Economic Forum (WEF) and Singapore-based Sea, which owns e-commerce platform Shopee and digital financial services firm SeaMoney.

Nearly 86,000 people in six countries were surveyed in July and August for the Asean Digital Generation Survey: Pathway To Asean's Inclusive Digital Transformation And Recovery report.

Eighty-five per cent of the respondents and 87 per cent of the MSME (micro, small and medium enterprise) entrepreneurs surveyed saw digitalisation as the way forward for economic recovery - which many believe will take quite a while.

Furthermore, the survey also showed that those who were "more digitalised" tended to be more economically resilient while grappling with the pandemic.