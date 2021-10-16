Pacquiao: PH must assert rights, presence in WPS; maintain cordial China ties

(In fact, it is better to befriend them so that they can help our country. Discuss what is rightfully ours. We will go with what is good for the country.)

‘No bullying’

But Pacquiao also said that the Philippines should not let itself be bullied by China.

“Hindi naman tayo basta basta magpapabully lang. Gusto natin kaibigan lahat ng mga bansa,” he added.

(We will not let ourselves be easily bullied. We want to be friends with all countries.)

Back in May, Pacquiao said he finds President Rodrigo Duterte’s stance on Chinese incursions in the West Philippine Sea inadequate.

Duterte, in response, advised the senator to study and gather more information on the issue first before commenting on the same.

By: Cathrine Gonzales