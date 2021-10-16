Sat, October 16, 2021

international

Pacquiao: PH must assert rights, presence in WPS; maintain cordial China ties

MANILA, Philippines — While he believes that the Philippines should fight for its maritime territories in the West Philippine Sea, presidential aspirant and Senator Manny Pacquiao said Friday that it is better for the Philippines to be in good terms with China.

“’Yang usapin sa West Philippine Sea, kailangan natin panindigan, ipaglaban kung ano ‘yung atin at huwag tayo makipag-away. Hindi natin kailangan awayin ang China,” he said when interviewed on ABS-CBN News Channel’s Headstart.

(We have to fight for what is ours in the West Philippine Sea and not quarrel. We do not need to fight China.)

“In fact, mas mabuti pang kaibiganin natin para makatulong sa ating bansa at pag-usapan [na] kung ano ‘yung atin, atin, kunin natin, ipaglaban natin, at kung ano ang makakatulong sa ating bansa, makaambag sa mga Pilipino at makaunlad sa ating bansa ay doon tayo,” Pacquiao said.

(In fact, it is better to befriend them so that they can help our country. Discuss what is rightfully ours.  We will go with what is good for the country.)

 

‘No bullying’

But Pacquiao also said that the Philippines should not let itself be bullied by China.

“Hindi naman tayo basta basta magpapabully lang. Gusto natin kaibigan lahat ng mga bansa,” he added.

(We will not let ourselves be easily bullied. We want to be friends with all countries.)

Back in May, Pacquiao said he finds President Rodrigo Duterte’s stance on Chinese incursions in the West Philippine Sea inadequate.

Duterte, in response, advised the senator to study and gather more information on the issue first before commenting on the same.

 

By: Cathrine Gonzales

Published : October 16, 2021

By : Philippine Daily Inquirer

Nation Thailnad
