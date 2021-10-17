Practical, realistic steps key to constructive Myanmar dialogue: Sokhonn

The meeting comes a day after the junta announced that an ASEAN special envoy had abruptly cancelled a visit to Myanmar scheduled for this month after the military administration refused to allow him to meet ousted elected civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

The bloc appointed Bruneian second foreign minister Erywan Yusof as its special envoy to try to facilitate political dialogue.

But Sokhonn emphasised to his ASEAN counterparts that it is crucial that Erywan visit Myanmar sooner rather than later, calling “for practical and realistic steps to be taken so as to engender a constructive dialogue among relevant parties in Myanmar crisis”, the Cambodian foreign ministry said in a statement on October 15.

During the meeting, the bloc’s foreign ministers exchanged views on the developments in Myanmar and the progress of the Erywan’s work concerning the implementation of the ASEAN Five-Point Consensus.

“The ministers encouraged Nay Pyi Taw to facilitate a fruitful visit to Myanmar by the special envoy on an early date.

“The ministers had an extensive and in-depth discussion on ASEAN Community building efforts, enhancement of engagement with external partners and on ensuring successful preparation and outcomes for the 38th and 39th ASEAN Summits and its Related Summits scheduled to take place on 26-28 October 2021,” the statement said.