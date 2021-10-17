KNU issues a statement on Oct 15 and calls for immediate release of all detainees including political leaders

In the NCA implementation, KNU along with the implementation partners have firmly and tirelessly overcome many challenges. KNU achieved the gradual trend of establishing a federal democracy country beyond 2020 through the Three Steps and Three Phases approach in the Union Accord.

But, military took over in February 1, 2021breached all NCA’s principles and stopped the NCA implementation, so that the military returns to dictatorship with the use of coercive force for solving what are political problems.

As a result, all citizens and ethnic people are suffering from many socio-economic related problems resulting from the various forms of oppression, and the country face collapse. The KNU stands on the principle of “solving political problems by political means”. However, according to our experience in the implementation of the NCA, to achieve this it totally depends on the stakeholders’ honesty and commitment to comply with the agreement.