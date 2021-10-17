Sun, October 17, 2021

Thousands of camels head to better pastures in Gansu

Thousands of camels have been guided to better pastures for the coming winter recently, marching in a long line through Changma town in Yumen county of Jiuquan, Gansu province.

There are two types of camel pasture: summer and winter. As pasture grasses die off in autumn, the camels have to be transferred to their winter pasture.

Many camels can be seen during the migration. [Photo by Zhou Xin/For chinadaily.com.cn]

In recent years, Changma has developed camel husbandry, and there are now more than 3,000 of the animals in the town.

