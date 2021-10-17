Thousands of camels head to better pastures in Gansu

There are two types of camel pasture: summer and winter. As pasture grasses die off in autumn, the camels have to be transferred to their winter pasture.
In recent years, Changma has developed camel husbandry, and there are now more than 3,000 of the animals in the town.
Published : October 17, 2021
By : China Daily
