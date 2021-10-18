India likely to host NSA-level talks on Afghanistan in Nov, Pak invited

This will be the first-of-its-kind dialogue to be hosted by India.

The tentative dates of the proposed in-person dialogue are 10-11 November.

It has been learnt that the conference will be in a format similar to the regional security conference held earlier in Iran in 2019.

Those invited to the NSA-level meeting include countries in the neighbourhood of Afghanistan- Russia, China, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

It is learnt that that invite has also been extended to Pakistan’s NSA Moeed Yusuf, although there is no official confirmation on the conference and invitation yet, it is learnt that preparations are underway.

India, a big player in the region, has been planning to hold a conference on Afghanistan earlier but the move was first derailed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and later due to the takeover of Kabul by the Taliban in August 2021.