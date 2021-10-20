Asean reported decreasing new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday

Singapore will allow vaccinated travellers from 8 countries to enter starting Tuesday under the new Travel Lane scheme. People travelling from the UK, US, Denmark, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and Canada who have been fully vaccinated can enter the country without having to quarantine. Singapore has previously allowed travellers from Brunei and Germany to enter the country under similar rule since September.

Meanwhile, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has moved Singapore up from Level 3, or "high" risk for Covid-19, to Level 4 or highest risk category just one day before the Travel Lane scheme was announced.