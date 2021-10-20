Asean reported decreasing new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday

Authorities in northern Laos' Luang Prabang province have canceled the celebration of an annual light boats festival (Boun Lai Heua Fai) amid lockdown restrictions, as the number of Covid-19 cases keeps rising in Laos. The traditional practice of making merit through almsgiving toward the end of Buddhist Lent will also not be permitted in Luang Prabang. Residents of Luang Prabang will not be permitted to leave their homes to float small candle boats along rivers or in lakes to curb the spreading of Covid-19.
Singapore will allow vaccinated travellers from 8 countries to enter starting Tuesday under the new Travel Lane scheme. People travelling from the UK, US, Denmark, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and Canada who have been fully vaccinated can enter the country without having to quarantine. Singapore has previously allowed travellers from Brunei and Germany to enter the country under similar rule since September.
Meanwhile, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has moved Singapore up from Level 3, or "high" risk for Covid-19, to Level 4 or highest risk category just one day before the Travel Lane scheme was announced.
Published : October 20, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Oct 20, 2021
Published : Oct 20, 2021
Published : Oct 20, 2021
Published : Oct 20, 2021
Published : Oct 20, 2021
Published : Oct 20, 2021
Published : Oct 20, 2021
Published : Oct 20, 2021