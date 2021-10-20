Wed, October 20, 2021

international

Asean reported decreasing new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday

The number of Covid-19 cases crossed 12.84 million across Southeast Asia, with 29,432 new cases reported on Tuesday (October 19), lower than Monday’s tally at 30,524. New deaths are at 530, increasing from Monday’s number of 382. Total Covid-19 deaths in Asean are now at 273,203.

Authorities in northern Laos' Luang Prabang province have canceled the celebration of an annual light boats festival (Boun Lai Heua Fai) amid lockdown restrictions, as the number of Covid-19 cases keeps rising in Laos. The traditional practice of making merit through almsgiving toward the end of Buddhist Lent will also not be permitted in Luang Prabang. Residents of Luang Prabang will not be permitted to leave their homes to float small candle boats along rivers or in lakes to curb the spreading of Covid-19.

Singapore will allow vaccinated travellers from 8 countries to enter starting Tuesday under the new Travel Lane scheme. People travelling from the UK, US, Denmark, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and Canada who have been fully vaccinated can enter the country without having to quarantine. Singapore has previously allowed travellers from Brunei and Germany to enter the country under similar rule since September.

Meanwhile, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has moved Singapore up from Level 3, or "high" risk for Covid-19, to Level 4 or highest risk category just one day before the Travel Lane scheme was announced.

Published : October 20, 2021

By : THE NATION

