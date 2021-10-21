NK confirms test of submarine-launched ballistic missile

The missile launch coincided with a three-way meeting among the top nuclear envoys of South Korea, the US and Japan in Washington on Tuesday.



South Korea’s nuclear envoy, Noh Kyu-duk, said the three sides had evaluated the recent situation on the Korean Peninsula, including the latest missile launch, and agreed on the importance of maintaining stability on the peninsula and working together closely to restart the peace process at an early date, during his meeting with US and Japanese counterparts Sung Kim and Takehiro Funakoshi.



The three countries raised concerns that the North’s continued missile launches could affect their efforts to bring the North back to the dialogue table, according to a senior South Korean official speaking on condition of anonymity. But there were views that the missile launch attested to the need to quickly resume dialogue with Pyongyang, the official added.



Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong on Wednesday echoed similar stance, stressing the need for engaging the regime in light of the missile launches.



“We should take some actions so that the North will no longer be able to develop nuclear and missile capabilities,” Chung said during a parliamentary audit session. “Easing sanctions can be considered as part of the measures, on conditions that the North accepts the dialogue proposal.”



Experts say the North is expected to continue more weapons tests in coming months to sharpen its military technology, pressing both Seoul and Washington despite their repeated calls for dialogue.



“The North is pulling all-out efforts to secure the SLBM technology, as it views this as the ultimate weapon to complete the country’s strategic nuclear technology, capable of hitting the US mainland,” said Park Won-gon, professor of North Korean studies at Ewha Womans University. “The North could respond to calls for talks, but it will continue to conduct weapons tests and press both the US and South Korea.”



By Ahn Sung-mi