Restrictions to be lifted for restaurants and bars in Tokyo area

The Tokyo metropolitan government is preparing to lift most pandemic-related restrictions on designated bars and restaurants. According to the metropolitan government, there are about 120,000 restaurants and bars in Tokyo. Of those, 102,248, or 85%, had received government certification by Oct. 15. The Tokyo government will request that noncertified establishments finish serving alcohol before 9 p.m.

Tokyo will keep in place a voluntary restriction of no more than four customers per table, but is also considering the option of exempting customers with vaccination certificates from that limit. The final decision was to be made at a meeting of the metropolitan task force on Thursday, based on the opinions of experts.

Following the lifting of the fourth state of emergency at the end of last month by the central government, Tokyo designated Oct. 1 to 24 as a period for measures to prevent a resurgence of infection cases. During this period, the metropolitan government has requested that certified restaurants and bars close by 9 p.m. and noncertified ones close by 8 p.m. Only certified establishments are approved to serve alcohol, up to 8 p.m.