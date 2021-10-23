Siem Reap tourism master plan in motion

Foreign tourists will come to the Kingdom, stimulating local economic development and contributing to poverty alleviation and the climate change cause, he added.

“To outline the ingredients needed to capture the vision of sustainable tourism development, against a backdrop of fiercer tourism competition during and after the Covid-19 crisis, the master plan sets out the overall scope, integrating cultural and eco-tourism offerings for Siem Reap, bearing in mind that visiting Angkor temple has traditionally been the primary reason for tourists to come to the province.” Khon said.

Cambodia Association of Travel Agents president Chhay Sivlin said the master plan will play a fundamental role in the Kingdom’s tourism revival, especially for Siem Reap, following a steep Covid-induced slump.

The launch of the plan comes as Cambodia readies to reopen its economy and welcome back fully-vaccinated foreign tourists, she said.

“The decision to implement the master plan will greatly contribute to the enhancement of tourism sector. The master plan also incorporates key elements that will ensure that Cambodia’s tourism sector is sustainable with a long-term vision,” Sivlin said.

On April 1, the Ministry of Tourism said that through the strategies put forth by this and supplementary instruments, Siem Reap could attract 10.9 million domestic tourists by 2023 and 7.5 million international tourists by 2025, creating 940,000 jobs and generating an additional $6 billion in revenue for the province’s economy.

From January-July, Cambodia received 112,544 international visitors, marking a steep decline of 90.6 per cent year-on-year, according to the tourism ministry.

By Hin Pisei