Oil giant Saudi Arabia pledges net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2060

The transition to net-zero carbon emissions, the prince said, will be reached through a "carbon circular economy" - a plan built around initiatives such as recycling and carbon removal - but he gave no specific details.

This transition will be reached in a way that "preserves the kingdom's leading role in enhancing the security and stability of global energy markets, in light of the maturity and availability of the necessary technologies to manage and lower emissions," he said.

During the Riyadh forum, the Saudi energy minister said the goal could be achieved earlier than 2060 and would not have any adverse financial or economic impact.

The minister promised that what is happening now "is only a prelude of what kind of a vision we would have that would enable us to build the bridges between sustainability, economic diversity, economic growth and the enhancement of the well-being of Saudi Arabia."

Saudi Arabia also joined the Global Methane Pledge, an agreement to cut methane emissions by 30 percent by 2030. The pledge has become a high priority for the United States and the European Union. Saudi Arabia is one of the world's largest producers of natural gas, which is made up almost entirely of methane, much of which leaks into the atmosphere.

About half of the world's 20 largest emitters have now signed up to reducing their methane, which is one of the most potent greenhouse gases.

Saudi officials and Amin Nasser, chief executive of Saudi oil giant Aramco, expect demand for oil to continue and for it to be the dominant energy source for decades to come, and argue that reducing supply before demand drops risks a dangerous oil price spike, hurting economies such as Saudi Arabia's that are dependent on oil and gas.