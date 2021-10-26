Russian hackers target tech supply chain in defiance of Biden

Nobelium was also behind an attack on IT companies, governments, think tanks and financial service entities earlier this year that spanned 36 countries, Microsoft announced in June.

When they met in Geneva in the summer, U.S. President Joe Biden said he gave Russian President Vladimir Putin a list of 16 critical sectors that shouldn't be hacked to deter a cyber response from the U.S. government, but the attacks have continued. The Kremlin, for its part, has repeatedly denied responsibility for any hacking attacks.

This time, between July and October this year, "we informed 609 customers that they had been attacked 22,868 times by Nobelium, with a success rate in the low single digits," Microsoft Corporate Vice President of Customer Security and Trust Tom Burt wrote.

The Redmond, Washington-based company said this activity was another indicator that "Russia is trying to gain long-term, systematic access to a variety of points in the technology supply chain, and establish a mechanism for surveilling - now or in the future - targets of interest to the Russian government."