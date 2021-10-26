Myanmar blasts Asean’s summit snub of junta chief

In a press release circulated on the eve of the 38th and 39th Asean summits which begin on Tuesday, the junta-controlled foreign ministry said: “Myanmar being an Asean member state has the full rights to participate in the upcoming Asean summits and related summits ... as the Asean Charter guaranteed equality of all Asean member states and thus equal level of representation at the Asean Meetings on equal footing with fellow Asean Member States.”

Brunei, as this year’s Asean chair, effectively barred Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing from the summit by extending an invitation to a “non-political representative” from Myanmar after an emergency foreign ministers meeting on Oct 15. This was in response to the junta’s stonewalling of attempts to foster domestic dialogue amid Myanmar’s political crisis.

The junta’s foreign ministry said downgrading Myanmar’s participation by effectively limiting its representative to that of the ministry’s permanent secretary contravened the terms of Asean’s charter.

It added that it would only accept participation of the “head of state or head of government or his ministerial level representatives” and would be “pursuing the due processes under the Asean charter” to resolve the differences.

The apparent standoff threatens to cast a pall over this week’s proceedings, which will be held virtually.