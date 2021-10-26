Landmark at Shinagawa Station in Tokyo gives thanks ahead of demolition

Through Oct. 29, the facade of the Shinagawa Goos complex displays the Japanese word for thank you and a giant heart shape made from pink paper on its windows.

The 30-story building opened in 1971 as the Hotel Pacific Tokyo and tourists using Haneda Airport were among the visitors who usually stayed there. One of the characteristics of the building is that the walls are inlaid with 3.6 million white Arita ware porcelain tiles. In April 2011, the building was renovated into the Shinagawa Goos, which houses a business hotel and restaurants.

After half a century since its construction, the building has become decrepit. At the end of March this year, the complex closed and will be demolished to make way for the redevelopment of the area around Shinagawa Station.