Asean reported over 30,000 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday

Vietnam has started vaccinating children aged 12-17 years in Ho Chi Minh City on Wednesday (October 27). Authority announced that the Covid-19 outbreak in the city is still under control, but it decided to vaccinate children as soon as possible to reduce the risk. The country reported 4,411 new cases and 54 deaths on Wednesday, bringing cumulative cases to 900,585 patients and total 21,856 deaths.

Meanwhile, Cambodian tourism minister has said that foreign visitors to enter the country must have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 for at least 14 days before arrival. Visitors must also take a rapid test when they arrive at the airport. Only when the test comes out negative they can travel freely in the destinations that are considered safe by the government.

