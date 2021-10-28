Rare and deadly cyclone sends cars floating through Italys streets

According to experts, the extreme wet weather is a result of a rare "medicane," also known as a Mediterranean hurricane. Medicanes are typically smaller, and shorter in duration, than hurricanes, although they can still bring strong winds and torrential rain.

Italy's fire department said Monday that firefighters had carried out close to 600 flood rescues in 24 hours, carrying out 400 rescue missions in Sicily and 180 in Calabria.

Videos shared to social media highlighted the scale of the destruction: streets turned into rivers, abandoned vehicles almost entirely submerged in murky, fast-flowing waters.

"I urge the entire population to not leave home except for emergency reasons," the mayor of Catania, Salvo Pogliese, posted on Facebook, adding that streets were "overrun by water."