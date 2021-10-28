PH still at bottom of COVID-19 economic resilience ranking

This is the second consecutive month the Philippines has ranked the lowest in Bloomberg’s COVID Resilience Ranking with a score of 40.5 — though slightly higher than the 40.2 it got in September.

The indicators used in the report include vaccination coverage, virus containment, the severity of lockdowns, quality of healthcare, progress toward restarting travel, and the overall mortality throughout the pandemic.

The report revealed that Southeast Asian countries remain at the low end of the list — with Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines landing in the bottom six.

“While the region’s outbreak may have peaked and vaccination has progressed, especially in Malaysia, many of these export-reliant economies are still reeling from delta’s hit,” the report said.