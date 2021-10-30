Half of Japan’s overwork suicides come soon after depression’s onset

The number of days between the onset of depression or other mood disorders and suicide was “up to 6 days” in 235 cases (47%), “7 to 29 days” in 93 cases (19%) and “30 to 89 days” in 75 cases (15%).

Experts pointed out that it is important for companies to reduce stress on employees and for employers and other people to get a grasp on any abnormalities at an early stage.

In terms of age at the onset of depression or other mood disorders, 292 were in what could be called prime working years: 129 were in their 30s and 163 in their 40s.

In 201 cases there were “constant long working hours” and 88 cases involved “extremely long working hours” of 160 hours or more of overtime per month.

As for the working environment, in 177 cases the employee received “major changes in work content or workload” and in 109 cases the person “worked more than two weeks in a row without a day off.” Trouble with a superior was found in 92 cases and 60 cases involved bullying or assault in the workplace.

In 318 cases, the employee had not visited a psychiatrist or other medical institution for their depression or other mood disorder. In particular, 67 of the 88 who worked extremely excessive hours did not seek medical attention.