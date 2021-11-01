17 people injured in Tokyo train attack

Hattori told the police that he bought the edged tool on an online shopping site. He also said that he would be sentenced to death if he kills two or more people, adding that he committed the assault by learning from an incident on a train on Odakyu Electric Railway Co.’s Odakyu line in Tokyo’s Setagaya Ward in August, in which a man with an edged tool and cooking oil injured 10 passengers.

Hattori did not carry a mobile phone or any identification, such as a driver’s license, with him when he was arrested. He had thousands of yen at the time.

The incident occurred when the train from Keio-hachioji Station to Shinjuku Station was traveling between Chofu and Meidaimae stations. The train stopped at Kokuryo Station on the Keio Line after a passenger pressed an emergency button.

An official of Keio Corp. said that smoke came from an area near a priority seat on the train and that it smelled like gasoline.

A woman, 46, from Tokyo’s Edogawa Ward who was on the train described the horror of the incident.

When she was sitting, about 10 to 20 passengers suddenly rushed into her car from the next car, shouting “emergency” and “run,” the woman said.

She did not know what happened but soon saw a man believed to be the suspect come and start to threaten passengers around him with an edged tool in his left hand and a plastic bottle containing a clear liquid in his right hand.

As the man was about to release the liquid, the woman realized the danger and ran to the next car with other passengers, she said.

After reaching the end car, she ran out of a door that was open and saw the man captured on a train car filled with smoke.

“I was very scared that such an incident happened around me,” she said in a trembling voice.

Another passenger Ryo Yoshida, a 34-year-old musician from Hachioji, Tokyo, saw the suspect sitting with a lit cigarette in his hand.

After moving to the next car and hearing someone say that the suspect has an edged tool, Yoshida escaped the train from a window.

Yoshida said: “I recalled the incident on the Odakyu train. I thought I would be stabbed, too.”

A 21-year-old female passenger noticed the emergency as she saw other passengers upset.

Thinking that she would be killed, the woman texted her mother to convey her gratitude for raising and caring for her.

She later escaped the train safely and reported it to the mother, while telling a passenger crying nearby, “You are all right.”

A video taken by a 32-year-old corporate worker who was also on the Keio train showed many passengers trying to flee in a panic.

The video showed flames rising, people shouting “it’s burning” and “let’s get off the train,” and an alarm going off.

The corporate worker said he saw the captured man before the arrest. The man was “wearing glasses and sitting quietly,” he said.