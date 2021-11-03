U.S. nuclear subs mystery collision was with underwater mountain

In response to a question about the report Tuesday, China's foreign ministry repeated its demand for a "full account" of what happened, citing concerns about the crash's location, any possible nuclear leakage and damage to the marine environment. "This fully shows the irresponsibility of the U.S.," Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular news briefing in Beijing.

Eleven sailors were injured in the incident, which damaged the Connecticut's forward ballast tanks and forced the crew to make a weeklong voyage on the surface to return to port. The vessel is currently in Guam undergoing repairs, and the U.S. Navy has repeatedly said the nuclear reactor and propulsion system were not affected in the incident.