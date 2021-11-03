World leaders pledge to end deforestation by 2030

The declaration also outlines six key areas in which the 2030 goal can be achieved.

They include plans to conserve land-based ecosystems - such as forests - while accelerating their restoration, and aligning policies in agriculture and trade with the goal of ensuring that these activities are done sustainably.

Under the declaration, the leaders also pledged to direct financial flows to areas such as forest management and conservation, and to protect forests in a way that is respectful of the rights of indigenous people and local communities.

"We urge all leaders to join forces in a sustainable land use transition," said the signatories of the declaration. This is essential to meeting the Paris Agreement goals, they added.

The Paris Agreement, adopted in 2015 by almost 200 nations, aims to limit planetary heating to 2 deg C - preferably 1.5 deg C - above pre-industrial levels.

This threshold will help reduce the impact of climate change, including more frequent extreme weather events, sea-level rise and more intense storms, climate scientists say.

The planetary crisis today is caused by an ever-thickening layer of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, which traps heat and throws the Earth's systems out of whack.

But ecosystems - such as tropical rainforests and peatlands - have the natural ability to take in planet-warming carbon dioxide through photosynthesis and then convert them to biomass in their trunks, leaves, roots and soils - locking away the carbon from the atmosphere.

Forests are the lungs of the planet, absorbing around one-third of the global carbon dioxide released from burning fossil fuels every year, said the British host of COP26 in a statement. "But we are losing them at an alarming rate. An area of forest the size of 27 football pitches is lost every minute," it added.

The burning of fossil fuels is the primary contributor to the atmospheric blanket, but land use changes and deforestation are the second-largest contributor.

Professor Koh Lian Pin, who helms the National University of Singapore (NUS) Centre for Nature-based Climate Solutions, said the declaration is an important step towards turning off the tap of carbon emissions from the conversion of natural ecosystems to unsustainable land uses.

He said deforestation and forest degradation contribute to about a tenth of annual global emissions, and stopping these are crucial in the world's bid to limit planetary warming.

But Prof Koh said more details are needed to determine if these goals can be met.

For instance, the ability to achieve the intended outcomes depends on effective policies at the national and sub-national levels to incentivise the transition of forest-opening industries to other activities that can sustain the local economies.

He added: "US$20 billion might sound like a lot, but the opportunity cost of carrying on business as usual in many parts of the world may be many times, if not magnitudes, greater than that."

WRI's Ms Seymour said that while the funding pledges are larger than in the past, they remain small compared to the private financial flows and public subsidies that drive deforestation.

She said: "That's why they should be seen in conjunction with the complementary efforts being announced at the (Glasgow meeting) to drive system change, such as putting a market price on forest carbon, and commitments to get deforestation out of financial-sector investment portfolios."

Prof Koh said it is also important that financial benefits trickle down to affected local communities, who are the stewards of the land, through measures that enhance their lives and livelihoods.

Separately, Britain, Norway, Germany, the United States and the Netherlands, in partnership with 17 funders, on Monday (Nov 1) pledged to invest US$1.7 billion to help indigenous and local communities safeguard the biodiverse tropical forests that are vital to protecting the planet from climate change, biodiversity loss and pandemic risk.

Singapore did not sign the Glasgow leaders' declaration on forests and land use. The Straits Times has reached out to the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment for comment.

By Audrey Tan and David Fogarty