Laos govt eyes 2,000 billion kip from bitcoin mining

The expected revenue from the digital currency comes after the government recently gave the green light to six companies to trial a programme to mine and trade cryptocurrency in Laos, including Bitcoin.

The six companies are Wap Data Technology Laos, Phongsubthavy Road & Bridge Construction Co., Ltd., Sisaket Construction Company Limited, Boupha Road-Bridge Design Survey Co., Ltd., the Joint Development Bank, and the Phousy Group.

The Ministry of Technology and Telecommunications has been entrusted to work with the Ministry of Finance, Bank of the Lao PDR, Ministry of Planning and Investment, Ministry of Energy and Mines, Ministry of Public Security, and Electricite du Laos to draft legislation relating to the mining and trading of the cryptocurrency.