S. Korean economy to extend its recovery momentum: finance minister

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki made the remarks during his meeting with Marie Diron, managing director of Sovereign Risk Group at global credit appraiser Moody's Investors Service, in London on Tuesday (local time), according to the finance ministry.



The meeting was held to discuss South Korea's economic situations, as Hong was visiting London to hold an investor relations session with global investment banks.



Hong said the government will mobilize all policy means to help achieve its 2021 economic growth target of 4.2 percent in a bid to support the economic recovery momentum, according to the ministry.



On Monday, South Korea began to implement the "living with COVID-19" scheme in a bid to gradually phase out anti-virus restrictions for a return to normal life. Under the scheme, COVID-19 is treated as an infectious respiratory disease, like seasonal influenza, with eased virus curbs.



The country's economic growth slowed to a 0.3 percent on-quarter gain in the third quarter from 0.8 percent growth in the second quarter due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases. But the government expects consumer spending will likely rebound with eased social distancing rules.