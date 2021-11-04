WHO grants emergency authorization to Indias Covaxin, giving a boost to supply for poorer nations

The WHO listing allows India to send Covaxin doses to the United Nations-backed Covax program, an initiative that seeks to collect vaccine doses from major manufacturing countries and distribute them - especially to poorer nations, where vaccination rates remain low.

Bharat Biotech says it has the capacity to produce 50 million to 55 million doses per month.

"Validation by WHO is a very significant step towards ensuring global access to India's widely administered, safe and efficacious Covaxin," Bharat Biotech Chairman Krishna Ella said in a statement Wednesday, adding that the company hoped to contribute to "equitable access" to vaccines globally.

The WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization recommended the use of the vaccine in two doses, with a four-week interval between doses, in all age groups 18 and older. The panel said the vaccine was found to have 78% efficacy against covid-19 "of any severity," 14 or more days after the second dose.

Even though coronavirus vaccines are widely available in many wealthy nations, the WHO is still likely to fall short of its goal to vaccinate 40% of people in all countries by the end of the year, said Andrea Taylor, a researcher at Duke University who has tracked global vaccine distribution.