Foreign tourists can visit Vietnam this month

The Government Office announced Tuesday that Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Bình Minh has approved a pilot plan to welcome international visitors as proposed earlier by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Five pilot destinations to receive foreign tourists include Phú Quốc City in Kiên Giang Province, Khánh Hòa, Quảng Nam, Quảng Ninh Provinces and the central city of Đà Nẵng.

The plan will be divided into three phases, starting from this November.

In the first phase that starts this month, designated places and tourism facilities in Phú Quốc, Khánh Hòa, Quảng Nam, Đà Nẵng, Quảng Ninh can receive foreign tourists within package tourism programmes arriving via either charter flights or international commercial flights.

In the second phase that takes effect from January 2022, the scale of the pilot plan will be expanded by connecting destinations through regular charter and international commercial flights.

The tourists could participate in travel programmes that combine multiple destinations after completing their tours at the first destination within seven days. Five destinations – Kiên Giang, Nha Trang, Đà Nẵng, Quảng Nam and Quảng Ninh – will be piloted first and some other localities will be added to the programmes later as long as the pandemic conditions permit and the local authorities submit proposals to welcome international tourists.