N. Korea calls for thorough wintertime anti-virus measures

The Rodong Sinmun, an organ of the North's Workers' Party, highlighted the importance of remaining vigilant against the pandemic, saying the virus can be transmitted even through falling snow.



"In the winter season, it is important to be aware as ever to make thorough anti-virus measures," it said.



The newspaper described virus control and prevention steps during the winter as an "important political" project to determine whether progress would be made in the first year of the North's five-year economic plan.