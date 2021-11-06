Vietnam demands China withdraw ships out of Vietnam’s Whitsun Reef

Deputy spokesperson of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng made the statement regarding the reports of the operation of many Chinese vessels at Bãi Ba Đầu, during the regular press conference held virtually by the ministry on Thursday.

"As we have affirmed multiple times, Việt Nam has full legal basis and historical evidence to testify to its sovereignty over the Trường Sa archipelago in accordance with international law; to be entitled to sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction over its waters defined in accordance with the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (1982 UNCLOS)," she said.

Hằng reiterated that Việt Nam resolutely and persistently takes measures under international law to protect such legal and legitimate rights.