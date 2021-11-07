[Malaysia] International students slowly returning post-pandemic

“The spurt of arrivals was in the first two months. Subsequent arrivals were affected by the the rise in Covid-19 infections and the movement control orders imposed from March onwards,” he said, adding that their return was also hampered by issues related to the borders being closed in some countries, the availability and cost of flights, issues surrounding the cost of quarantine after arrival, and parents’ lingering concerns regarding the safety of their children.

“Nevertheless, the number of arrivals has seen an increase since the reopening of campuses in October, as well as the reduced infection rates. We expect the rate of arrivals to rise in the coming months,” he added.

National Higher Education Research Institute (IPPTN) senior research fellow Prof Datuk Dr Morshidi Sirat said the average expenditure of an international student in Malaysia is about RM46,000 per annum, and this increases to RM88,000 per annum if the student brings his family along.

He said Malaysia made an average of RM7.2bil per year from revenue sources like tuition fees, living expenses and other services during a student’s course of study here.

So, we will lose a substantial contribution to the national economy if they continue to stay away, he said during the “2020s: Transnational Education and the Option for Malaysia” webinar organised by the Academy of Professors Malaysia in June.