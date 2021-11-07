Political dynasties ‘not bad’ and are here to stay – Duterte

Duterte made the remark as he noted that the politicians in Surigao del Norte bear the same surname — Matugas.

He was referring to 1st District Rep. Francisco Jose Matugas II, Gov. Francisco Matugas ,and Provincial Administrator Sol Matugas.

“You know, no offense intended, we are all the same,” Duterte said, referring to being a part of a political dynasty. Three of his children hold elective positions in Davao City — Sara Duterte-Carpio and Sebastian Duterte as mayor and vice mayor, respectively, and Paolo Duterte as 1st District representative.

“But the provision in the Constitution about political dynasty, it will never push through no matter how hard they try,” the president added.

“Unless you change the whole picture, unless you change the constitution, unless you change the culture — then maybe you can. But if we stay like this, we will have dynasties. And dynasties are not bad,” he continued.