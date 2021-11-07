M’sia, Australia to work closely on cybersecurity

“There was a general understanding, between the two of us, that our people should start talking to each other on some of these issues.

“I offered the professional agency that we have – Cybersecurity Malaysia – as probably the organisation to start the discussion rolling,” he told a joint press conference after co-chairing AFMM with his Australian counterpart Senator Marise Payne.

The meeting was the first AFMM after the Prime Ministers of Malaysia and Australia launched the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) on Jan 27 this year.

Payne said Australia launched an International Cybersecurity and Critical Technologies Engagement Strategy earlier this year, and the country wants to work closely with Malaysia on that.

“We are both very conscious that our communities need to be safe online. That includes through the good and the bad of the impact of social media on our communities, particularly on girls and women.

“This is something that I look forward to working together with Malaysia,” she said.