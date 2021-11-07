Vietjet, Airbus ink a strategic cooperation agreement for 119 aircraft

The agreement was announced during the official visit of Việt Nam’s Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and high-ranking dignitaries’ delegation to France.

Vietjet will take delivery and operate up to three leased A330 aircraft in November as part of the airline’s wide-body fleet development plan under its LCC model operation, the airline said in a statement.

"We are pleased to reach this agreement with Vietjet,” said Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer and Head of International.

“It's another example of how we have worked together with our customers to find solutions to adapt to the impact of the pandemic. With its modern and efficient Airbus fleet Vietjet will be well equipped to benefit from the rebound in air travel in Asia, where we see strong pent-up demand," he said.

“Our cooperation today again acknowledges both parties’ long-term and sustainable relationship, which is now elevated to a strategic and comprehensive partnership. I believe that the add-on of the A330s will surely enhance our fleet’s technical reliability, operational efficiency and flight range to better meet travel demand of our flyers in the future,” Vietjet Managing Director Đinh Việt Phương said.