Japanese companies pitch decarbonization tech at COP26

■ Monitoring from space

At the COP26 venue, participating countries have set up pavilions to showcase their environmental initiatives. At the Japan Pavilion organized by the Environment Ministry, 16 Japanese companies and organizations are promoting their technologies and products. At this year’s COP26, some business seminars and events are also being held online for the first time, making it possible for about 30 companies to participate from Japan.

Technologies for capturing and monitoring greenhouse gas emissions have attracted attention at the pavilion.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. pitches its carbon dioxide capture and storage technology. The technology is designed to collect CO2 from exhaust gas generated by thermal power plants and other factories by using a special liquid, which absorbs CO2, and then to compress and store the captured CO2 underground or in the deep sea. The company said this technology has the capability to capture more than 90% of the CO2 in exhaust gas. The technology has been adopted at 13 locations around the world, holding a 70% global share. MHI aims to take COP26 as an opportunity to expand its market further.

Reuven Carlyle, a member of the Washington State legislature who visited the Japan Pavilion, expressed his surprise at such advanced technology, saying it could contribute to decarbonization efforts around the world.