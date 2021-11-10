Germany agrees rules to tackle pandemic of unvaccinated

Health Minister Jens Spahn described the latest situation as "a massive pandemic of the unvaccinated" and has led calls for more people to get their Covid-19 shots. As of Monday, just over 67% of the population were fully inoculated, and just under 70% had received at least one dose.

Spahn and regional counterparts last week agreed to push for booster shots for all adults, and Spahn said that bolstering protection after six months of being fully vaccinated "should be the rule, not the exception."

French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to urge the elderly and vulnerable to have Covid booster shots in a televised address to the nation later on Tuesday. A similar TV address in July led to a surge in vaccinations in the following days.

Michael Mueller, the SPD mayor of Berlin, said that he and fellow regional leaders will likely meet with Merkel and Spahn "in the coming week" to coordinate policy.

Some of Germany's 16 states where infection rates are higher, including Bavaria and Saxony, have already tightened measures more than other regions.

"There will always be regional differences because even when the numbers are generally rising we are seeing that some states are in a better position than others," Mueller said in an interview with ARD TV.

All the measures that Germany needs to fight the virus -- beyond the vaccine campaign -- will be contained in the new legislation, he added.