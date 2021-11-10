Sara Duterte’s exit from Davao race stokes talk of national run

Family plans

“It’s possible the party will have decisions in the coming days. Changes are possible,” he said, adding that plans could change due to substitutions.

Asked to comment about the withdrawal of the Duterte siblings’ COCs, he said he didn’t want to speculate on “the plans of the family.”

“I belong to a party with President Duterte. It is his decision and the decision of the party for me to run as vice president,” he said.

There has been a strong clamor by supporters of the President for his daughter to succeed him supposedly to continue his “legacy.” She has topped surveys for the preferred president.

A national movement such as the Sara All Philippines 2022 has been consistently pushing her to heed their call to run for president.

As the Oct. 8 deadline for the submission of candidacy documents drew near amid expectations that she would withdraw her mayoral bid and go for the presidency, Duterte didn’t show up on the last day of the filing of COC.

Sen. Ronald dela Rosa, who filed his COC as PDP-Laban’s presidential bet, has openly said he preferred Duterte to run instead of him.

‘National caravan’

On Oct. 25, the two met but Duterte remained tight-lipped about her plans and next moves. She said she thanked the former chief of the Philippine National Police for his “advice and words of wisdom” during their meeting.

Last week, she asked Sara All to drop a planned national caravan from Mindanao to Manila in a last-ditch effort to convince her to run for president.

Duterte told the organizers that the plan was unwise because of the pandemic and money spent for it could be used to help the poor. Besides, she said, her decision not to run for president was already made as early as Sept. 10 when her father accepted PDP-Laban’s nomination as its bet for vice president. The President later announced that he wasn’t running after all.

She explained that her family agreed that only one member should seek a national post in 2022.

On Aug. 25, as the President and Go seemed to have made their own political moves contingent on her still unknown plans for 2022, the Davao mayor indicated reservations about running for the presidency.

“I am not a ‘last two minutes person.’ I think, I organize and I implement accordingly,” she said in a statement then.

Team-up with Marcos?

Duterte first talked about plans for 2022 in July following a meeting with Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia. She told reporters in Cebu that she was already open to the idea of seeking the presidency.

At that time, HnP and other so-called parallel groups appeared all set for her presidential run.

In June, HnP secretary general Anthony del Rosario admitted to the Inquirer that even as Duterte had not made up her mind to run for president, the party had already firmed up alliances with other parties, among them the Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats, National Unity Party, Nacionalista Party, Pwersa ng Masang Pilipino and the People’s Reform Party.

After Duterte disclosed her decision on Tuesday to withdraw as mayoral candidate, the President’s supporters speculated she would either run in tandem with Ferdinand Marcos Jr. or against him and the other presidential contenders.

When the president accompanied Go on Oct. 2 to file a COC for vice president, he said the administration ticket for 2022 is “Sara-Go.”

The mayor has disclosed that Go had sought to be her running mate should she run for president in 2022.

Last month, she met Marcos in Cebu. She admitted their discussions included how HnP could help his presidential bid.

The statement has fueled another round of speculation that she would run as Marcos’ vice president, which would pit her against Go.

—WITH REPORTS FROM LEILA B. SALAVERRIA AND DAPHNE GALVEZ

By: Carmelito Q. Francisco, Karlos Manlupig