Xi urges Asia-Pacific to stride toward community with shared future

The Asia-Pacific region should "advance trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, keep industrial and supply chains stable and functioning, and promote the orderly flow of resources and inputs to boost economic recovery and achieve interconnected development," he said.

While urging the region to be forward-looking and move ahead, Xi said that the Asia-Pacific region cannot and should not relapse into the confrontation and division of the Cold War era.

In terms of green transition, he urged the region to follow the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and deliver on what was agreed upon in the Paris Agreement on climate change and at the 15th Meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity.

"Working together, all of us can embark on a path of green, low-carbon and sustainable development," Xi said.

Talking about innovation, Xi called for efforts to speed up scientific and technological innovation and institutional innovation, promote the commercialization of scientific and technological advances, and foster new drivers of growth.

"We need to scale up cooperation between member economies of the Asia-Pacific on scientific and technological innovation, and foster an open, fair, equitable and non-discriminatory environment for the development of science and technology," Xi said.