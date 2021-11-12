S. Korea temporarily cuts fuel taxes to tackle soaring oil prices

Government officials said the 20 percent reduction in taxes on gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) will remain in place for six months until the end of April next year.



Under the move, the fuel tax on gasoline drops to 656 won ($0.55) per liter from 820 won, with that on diesel falling to 466 won from 582 won. Taxes account for around 40 percent of domestic gasoline prices.



Industry watchers said it will likely take a couple of weeks for local gas stations to reflect the lowered taxes in their prices.



Local petrol stations are notorious for being quick in raising prices during an international oil cost hike and slow in bringing down prices when crude costs less.



In late October, the government and the ruling party agreed to cut fuel taxes as international oil prices soared to a near three-year high amid the global economic recovery from the pandemic.



Prices of Dubai crude, South Korea's benchmark, hit $83.89 per barrel on Oct. 18, up from an average of $72.63 in September.



Asia's fourth-largest economy depends on imports for almost all of its energy needs.