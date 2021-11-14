Delhi air pollution: Indian SC terms situation as ‘emergency’, suggests lockdown

Pointing out that people are wearing masks inside their houses, a top court bench, comprising Indian Supreme Court Chief Justice NV Ramana, Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant, asked the Indian and Delhi governments to take emergency measures to curb the air pollution.
The bench, which was hearing a case relating to the air pollution in Delhi, said the air quality in Delhi is in the "severe" category and will dip further in the next two-three days, reports our New Delhi correspondent.
"Tell us, how we can reduce air quality index from 500 at least by 200 points. Take some urgent measures. Can you think of two days of lockdown or something? How can people live? We will look at a long-term solution later," the Supreme Court said.
"You have to look at this issue beyond politics and government. Something must be done so that in two to three days we feel better," the bench said.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Indian government, told the bench that the government is going to hold a meeting today on the matter.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also called an emergency meeting to discuss the severe air pollution.
The air quality in Delhi remained in the "severe" category today with the air quality index being recorded at 473.
The AQI of neighbouring Noida and Gurugram was recorded at 587 and 557, respectively.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered as "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate" 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 as "severe".
India's Central Pollution Control Board yesterday advised the people to limit outdoor activities and told government and private offices to cut vehicle use by at least 30 percent as air quality in Delhi-NCR inched towards the emergency level amid a rise in emissions from farm fires and unfavourable meteorological conditions.
Published : November 14, 2021
By : The Daily Star
Published : Nov 20, 2021
Published : Nov 20, 2021
Published : Nov 20, 2021
Published : Nov 20, 2021
Published : Nov 20, 2021
Published : Nov 20, 2021
Published : Nov 20, 2021
Published : Nov 20, 2021