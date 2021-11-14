Delhi air pollution: Indian SC terms situation as ‘emergency’, suggests lockdown

The bench, which was hearing a case relating to the air pollution in Delhi, said the air quality in Delhi is in the "severe" category and will dip further in the next two-three days, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

"Tell us, how we can reduce air quality index from 500 at least by 200 points. Take some urgent measures. Can you think of two days of lockdown or something? How can people live? We will look at a long-term solution later," the Supreme Court said.

"You have to look at this issue beyond politics and government. Something must be done so that in two to three days we feel better," the bench said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Indian government, told the bench that the government is going to hold a meeting today on the matter.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also called an emergency meeting to discuss the severe air pollution.