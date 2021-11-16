U.K. raises terror threat level to severe after Liverpool attack

Police have classified the explosion on Sunday as a terrorist incident, the second in a month. It occurred just one minute before annual remembrance services for those who died serving Britain in war.

In October, Conservative MP David Amess was fatally stabbed at a meeting in his constituency, with police saying at the time the suspect might have had links to Islamist extremism.

Merseyside Police were called to reports of an explosion involving a taxi outside Liverpool Women's Hospital at 10:59 a.m. on Sunday. The passenger died and the driver was injured. Four men were later arrested in the city.

Footage circulated online shows the taxi pulling up to the hospital's parking lot. As the bomb explodes, the driver gets out.