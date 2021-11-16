Singapore still an attractive global investment hub, but lacks element of fun: GIC top exec

Mr Tay was asked what more could be done to raise Singapore's attractiveness as a global investment hub, during the two-day summit that kicked off on Monday at Marina Bay Sands.

He added that while Singapore has made progress in bringing "first-class entertainment events" such as the F1 race and Singapore Aerospace Show to its shores, it could do with more industry-focused events such as "private equity and alternative investment-specific conferences", as well as real estate fairs.

Economic Development Board managing director Jacqueline Poh noted that the city is preparing to host a larger number of conferences and events next year "that will bring together groups of people that have never before had their own conferences or occasions to network in Singapore".

She cited the Singapore Cocktail Festival from Nov 12 to Dec 12, which is expected to rejuvenate the food and beverage sector as the Republic opens up.

Speakers on the panel agreed that Singapore remains an attractive global investment hub, particularly for alternative or private capital. The past two years have been "good years for assets under management", with investments by venture capital and private equity funds reaching levels surpassing the pre-pandemic period, Ms Poh said.