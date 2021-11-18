Sat, November 20, 2021

Asean reported over 29,000 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday

The number of Covid-19 cases crossed 13.67 million across Southeast Asia, with 29,901 new cases reported on Wednesday (November 17), higher than Tuesday’s tally at 27,014. New deaths are at 511, increasing from Tuesday’s number of 361. Total Covid-19 deaths in Asean are now at 285,762.

The Food and Drug Administration of the Philippines on Wednesday granted emergency use authorization for Covovax, the Covid-19 vaccine developed by U.S.-based biotechnology firm Novavax. The vaccine is administered in two doses with a three- to four-week interval. It was approved for use on adults 18 and above. Covovax has an efficacy rate of 89.7% and has reported very mild adverse events

Cambodia’s Phra Tabong and Udon Mechai provinces announced that returnees from Thailand are subject to 14 days quarantine. The authorities also established vaccination centres in these areas to give jabs to those who are willing to. Cambodia reported 51 new cases and 5 deaths on Wednesday, bringing cumulative cases in the country to 119,687 patients and total 2,881 deaths.

Published : November 18, 2021

By : THE NATION

