UN explains $6 bn plan to Elon Musk to end world hunger

David Beasley, the UN food program director and former Republican governor of South Carolina, tweeted a link on Monday to a 1,000-word "executive summary", reports CNN.
They mapped out how the UN would deploy $6.6 billion worth of meals and vouchers to feed more than 40 million across 43 countries "on the brink of famine".
In the document Beasley posted, the WFP proposes dedicating $3.5 billion to buy and deliver food directly, $2 billion "for cash and food vouchers (including transaction fees) in places where markets can function," and spending another $700 million to manage new food programs that are "adapted to the in-country" conditions and ensure "the assistance reaches the most vulnerable."
Another $400 million would be used for "operations management, administration and accountability" and supply chain coordination, reports CNN.
"The world is on fire," Beasley tweeted. "I've been warning about the perfect storm brewing due to Covid, conflict, climate shocks & now, rising supply chain costs. IT IS HERE."
"This hunger crisis is urgent, unprecedented, AND avoidable," Beasley wrote in a separate tweet, tagging Musk, who is the world's wealthiest person with a net worth of approximately $288 billion. "You asked for a clear plan & open books. Here it is! We're ready to talk with you - and anyone else - who is serious about saving lives."
As of Wednesday afternoon, Musk had not responded.
The back-and-forth between Musk and Beasley kicked off with a CNN interview last month in which Beasley asked billionaires to "step up now, on a one-time basis" to help combat world hunger, specifically citing the world's two richest men: Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos.
Beasley said giving $6 billion, or 2% of Musk's net worth, could help solve world hunger.
Musk responded on Twitter, writing, "If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it."
"But it must be open source accounting, so the public sees precisely how the money is spent," Musk added.
Beasley previously replied to Musk's tweets, assuring him that systems are in place for transparency and open source accounting, the CNN report added.
Published : November 19, 2021
By : The Daily Star
