UN explains $6 bn plan to Elon Musk to end world hunger

David Beasley, the UN food program director and former Republican governor of South Carolina, tweeted a link on Monday to a 1,000-word "executive summary", reports CNN.

They mapped out how the UN would deploy $6.6 billion worth of meals and vouchers to feed more than 40 million across 43 countries "on the brink of famine".

In the document Beasley posted, the WFP proposes dedicating $3.5 billion to buy and deliver food directly, $2 billion "for cash and food vouchers (including transaction fees) in places where markets can function," and spending another $700 million to manage new food programs that are "adapted to the in-country" conditions and ensure "the assistance reaches the most vulnerable."

Another $400 million would be used for "operations management, administration and accountability" and supply chain coordination, reports CNN.