Japan decides to restrict activities more lightly in a future virus emergency

At the government’s subcommittee meeting of experts on basic measures to deal with the novel coronavirus, strengthening the medical system was also decided.

On Friday morning, the policy was presented and approved at the meeting, and it was officially decided at the government task force meeting in the afternoon.

This is the first revision of the basic coronavirus response policy since the Cabinet of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was launched.

Under the new guidelines, the government plans to create a system by the end of November that will be capable of accepting 37,000 people at hospitals, about 30% greater than the number of patients hospitalized during this summer’s infection peak.

The new guidelines also include a policy that the government will be responsible for securing hospital beds on an emergency basis by restricting regular medical services if the spread of infections is expected to put pressure on medical care.

The guidelines also will allow restaurants and other food service establishments, if they are approved by prefectural governments, to serve alcohol and stay open until 9 p.m. even under a declared state of emergency.