PH ‘abhors’ Chinese action at Ayungin Shoal, Duterte tells summit

The aborted supply mission to Ayungin Shoal resumed on Monday with no security escort on the request of China, according to Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana.

The same two wooden-hulled boats blocked and turned back by Chinese vessels left Oyster Bay in Palawan on Monday morning and are expected to arrive at Ayungin Shoal on Tuesday morning, Lorenzana said in a message to reporters on Monday.

Policy statement

Reacting to President Duterte’s statement, House Deputy Minority Leader and Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate said on Monday that this should be backed by clear, concrete steps to stop China’s “aggressive, unchecked expansionism.”

“China’s aggressiveness in the West Philippine Sea and inside our own territory is largely a product of the so-called ‘soft landing’ and ‘pivot to China’ foreign policies of the Duterte administration since 2016,” he said.

He proposed three concrete measures to accompany the president’s policy statement: the deployment of more troops to Kalayaan Islands, more Philippine Coast Guard ships to disputed areas, and the rehabilitation of the Pag-asa Island airstrip at the soonest possible time.

More support

The European Union (EU), New Zealand and the United Kingdom have also added their voices to those condemning China over the Ayungin incident.

New Zealand Ambassador Peter Kell, in a post on Twitter, said respect for international law, especially the Unclos, and compliance with the 2016 arbitral ruling were vital for a peaceful and secure Indo-Pacific.

Amanda Milling, the United Kingdom’s minister for Asia, also expressed concern over the incident.

“Pleased to reaffirm the importance the UK attaches to Unclos and a stable, prosperous South China Sea. I am concerned by recent incidents that have raised tensions and urge against actions that hinder the peaceful settlement of disputes,” she said on Twitter.

The EU, on the other hand, said the incident “follows other unilateral actions by vessels of the People’s Republic of China in the South China Sea over the past months.”

“The European Union reiterates its strong opposition to any unilateral actions that endanger peace, security and stability in the region,” EU spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Nabila Massrali said in a statement.

Defense treaty

National security adviser and national task force for the West Philippine Sea Chair Hermogenes Esperon Jr. pushed for an automatic trigger to the Philippines’ mutual defense treaty (MDT) with the United States.

In an interview aired Monday at radio station dzBB, Esperon said the MDT could be triggered only with the approval of the US Congress.

Esperon, however, said that the Philippines could not also act recklessly in terms of asserting its sovereign rights on the West Philippine Sea.

“Let’s remember that our relations with China do not start and end with the South China Sea or West Philippine Sea. We have cultural ties, economic, defense, tourism,” Esperon pointed out.

Duterte also said in his speech that China deserved its status as the Asean’s comprehensive strategic partner, underlining the depth and breadth of its 30-year partnership with the regional bloc.

He pointed to China’s timely provision to the Asean of much-needed COVID-19 vaccines and medical supplies to address the pandemic as nations scramble to contain it.

China, he added, was also the first Asean Dialogue Partner to engage the regional grouping in addressing the pandemic.

Among those who joined the president during the special summit were Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. and Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez.

By: Jerome Aning, Julie M. Aurelio, Tina G. Santos

—WITH REPORTS FROM JEANNETTE I. ANDRADE AND REUTERS