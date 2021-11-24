Asean reported over 27,000 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday

Malaysia’s government is prepared to face the eventuality of the fourth wave of Covid-19 infection in the country following the Melaka state election last Saturday. Taking a lesson from the Sabah election last year, a very strict standard operating procedure (SOP) was set for the Melaka state election by not allowing large-scale campaigns to be held. The strict SOPs would also be used for the coming Sarawak state election to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Malaysian budget airline AirAsia Group reported a net loss of 887 million ringgit on Monday, 4.1 per cent increase compared with a loss of 851.8 million ringgit a year earlier. It said enhanced lockdowns and travel restrictions in Malaysia and Indonesia impacted its aviation revenue, although its Philippines unit had a strong quarter.

