Wed, November 24, 2021

Asean reported over 27,000 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday

The number of Covid-19 cases crossed 13.87 million across Southeast Asia, with 27,245 new cases reported on Tuesday (November 23), higher than Monday’s tally at 25,889. New deaths are at 505, decreasing from Monday’s number of 506. Total Covid-19 deaths in Asean are now at 288,570.

Malaysia’s government is prepared to face the eventuality of the fourth wave of Covid-19 infection in the country following the Melaka state election last Saturday. Taking a lesson from the Sabah election last year, a very strict standard operating procedure (SOP) was set for the Melaka state election by not allowing large-scale campaigns to be held. The strict SOPs would also be used for the coming Sarawak state election to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Malaysian budget airline AirAsia Group reported a net loss of 887 million ringgit on Monday, 4.1 per cent increase compared with a loss of 851.8 million ringgit a year earlier. It said enhanced lockdowns and travel restrictions in Malaysia and Indonesia impacted its aviation revenue, although its Philippines unit had a strong quarter.
 

Published : November 24, 2021

By : THE NATION

