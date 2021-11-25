Singapore-Malaysia land VTL to open on Nov 29, up to 2,880 travellers each day

Similarly, up to 1,440 Malaysian citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders in Singapore will also be able to go back home, as part of the initial phase of a much-anticipated land vaccinated travel lane (VTL) between the two countries.

Tickets for the designated land VTL buses go on sale at 8am on Thursday (Nov 25).

Those travelling via the land VTL must test negative using a professionally administered antigen rapid test (ART) or polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test within two days of departure.

The test must be done at an accredited laboratory or testing centre.

Those travelling to Malaysia will also need to take an additional supervised on-arrival ART after they clear immigration.

The ride from Singapore will cost $15 for adults and $8 for children, while buses from Malaysia will cost RM20 for adults and RM10 for children (S$6.50 and S$3.30 respectively).