Thu, November 25, 2021

international

400,000 migratory birds arrive in Chinas Tianjin

Nearly 400,000 migratory birds have flown to Beidagang Wetland in north Chinas Tianjin Municipality since the beginning of autumn this year, Beidagang Wetland administration said Wednesday.

"We have spotted over 130 kinds of birds in the wetland, including more than 60 oriental white storks, which are under highest-level protection in China, said Mo Xunqiang, from the Tianjin Normal University.

Tianjin is an important transit point for migratory birds from East Asia and Australasia. In addition to the Beidagang Wetland, other wetlands and nature reserves in the municipality are also expected to see migratory birds.

In recent years, Tianjin has attached great importance to the building of ecological civilization and continuously strengthened wetland protection.

The ecological environment of wetlands and nature reserves has seen continuous improvements, attracting more and more migratory birds, noted the Tianjin Municipal Bureau of Planning and Natural Resources.

According to the bureau, more migratory birds are expected to fly to Tianjin until the end of December, with the total number of migratory birds exceeding 1 million by then. 

Related News

Published : November 25, 2021

By : Xinhua

Related News

Post-pandemic recovery, multilateralism, connectivity expected to top agenda at 13th ASEM Summit: Cambodian experts

Published : Nov 25, 2021

Bangladesh, Laos, Nepal graduate from least developed country category

Published : Nov 25, 2021

Roundup: U.S. forced into head-on combat with COVID-19 as cases hike in holiday season

Published : Nov 25, 2021

Germany ramps up COVID-19 measures to curb new wave

Published : Nov 25, 2021

Latest News

Don: It’s not a bad thing that Thailand was not invited to global Democracy Summit

Published : Nov 25, 2021

Bang Sue centre opts for Pfizer, Moderna as main vaccines

Published : Nov 25, 2021

National Communicable Disease Committee approves phase 2 of country’s reopening

Published : Nov 25, 2021

Ten provinces get flood, landslide risk warning

Published : Nov 25, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.